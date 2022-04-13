Brittany Spears Is Pregnant & Solange Knowles Might Be A Grandmother!

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA! Singer Brittany Spears says what she thought was a food baby is actually a real one! She took to Instagram to announce her recent pregnancy. She noted that after losing so much weight for a recent “baecation” with current boyfriend, Sam Asghari she noticed that her belly just wouldn’t go away. After taking a pregnancy test it was confirmed that she is indeed pregnant. The pop star reflected on her previous pregnancies with ex-husband and choreographer Kevin Federline and noted this time would be different now that she has been released from her conservatorship. Congrats!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Next up Solange Knowles and Beyonce are definitely cringing after leaked messages between Solange’s son, 17-year-old Julez Smith and alleged baby mother hit the net! A girl took to Instagram and posted alleged text messages between her and Smith where he was upset that she wouldn’t take a Plan B pill after having unprotected sex together. Chile… Of course Julez took to instagram to deny the claims and defend his family name . Watch the full LoDown below and don’t forget to catch Lore’l on The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 am ET!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE