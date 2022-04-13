ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson can join elite club of QBs in rare stat this season

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J63ig_0f82cKkU00

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has beaten 30 NFL teams in his career. The only two teams he hasn’t beaten are the Los Angeles Chargers and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson will have had an opportunity to have beaten all 32 teams by the end of next season as the Broncos are scheduled to face the Seahawks in Seattle this fall and Denver takes on the division-rival Chargers twice a year every season.

If the Broncos defeat the Seahawks and win at least one of their games against the Chargers, Wilson will join an elite club of quarterbacks who share the stat.

The only other NFL QBs who have beaten all 32 teams are Tom Brady (who defeated the New England Patriots last year), Peyton Manning (who defeated the Indianapolis Colts in 2014) Brett Favre (who defeated the Green Bay Packers in 2009) and Drew Brees (in who defeated the San Diego Chargers in 2008).

Favre was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, followed by Manning in 2021. Brees will be eligible for Canton in 2026 and Brady will be eligible for the Hall of Fame five years after he retires.

Wilson will aim to follow the lead of those QBs and defeat teams Nos. 31 and 32 this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
Yardbarker

3 Teams That Could Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo Before The Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and as of now, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. There have been rumors for months that the team was ready to move away from him, and that it would trade him and hand the keys of the franchise to Trey Lance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Seattle Seahawks#The New England Patriots#The Green Bay Packers#The San Diego Chargers#The Hall Of Fame#Nos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 trade-back scenarios for the Saints to consider

Ever since the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles agreed to swap picks in the 2022 NFL draft, the NFL world has pondered whether the Saints will stand pat at Nos. 16 and 19 or move up for a specific player. A lot of believers of the latter assume that move would be for a quarterback, but moving into the top ten picks for a starting left tackle to replace the recently-departed Terron Armstead wouldn’t be a shock either. However many, including myself, believe the Saints should stay put with their two picks, let the board fall to them and walk away with two top-tier players at premium positions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Analysis: Desmond Ridder Is Seahawks' Russell Wilson Antidote

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is earning growing praise as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bearcat stands out largely due to his ability as a pure pocket passer who consistently honors the conventional timing and structure of plays. This approach makes Ridder somewhat of a throwback versus the improvisational...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'I would trade up' in 2022 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones left little doubt in January he was displeased with his team's one-and-done playoff journey that ended with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys then began the new NFL year in March by officially trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Dallas later lost receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and defensive end Randy Gregory to free agency and, as franchise legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently pointed out, still has noticeable holes on the roster ahead of the upcoming draft that opens on April 28.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts worked out Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly worked out former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Friday. Even with the trade that brought Matt Ryan to the Circle City, there is still the chance the Colts add a rookie quarterback in the draft if they like that player enough. Ridder has been a popular name linked to the Colts for much of the draft season.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy