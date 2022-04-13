Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Wants to ‘Fiercely Love’ Amid Kody Brown Struggles: ‘Live a Life of Passion’

Meri Brown Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Her true calling. Meri Brown offered fans a glimpse at the direction she wants her life to go amid issues in her relationship with Kody Brown .

"I was called to love, not to hate. I was called to accept, not to condemn. I was called to be confident, not to fear. I was called to serve, not to neglect. I'm here to love, to learn, to serve, to impact others in a positive way," Meri, 51, wrote alongside a selfie via Instagram on Sunday, April 10. "I am not here to judge, to correct, to hold accountable, anyone but myself."

In the lengthy social media post, the Sister Wives star reflected on what she would like her future to be.

"I'm here to be a safe place, to have an open mind, heart, and home, and to make others feel loved and cared about. I am here to laugh, to enjoy life, and live it to it's [sic] fullest," she continued. "I fiercely love and protect those in my inner circle, and that circle is far reaching. My calling, my job here on this earth, is to live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am, and true to who God made me to be. I am unapologetically me."

The glimpse at Meri's state of mind comes as viewers notice continued tension between her and Kody, 53. The couple initially tied the knot in 1990. In 2014, the Wyoming native filed for divorce in order to tie the knot with Robyn Brown .

Kody and Meri remained in a spiritual marriage along with his two other wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown . Late last year, Christine, 49, announced her split from Kody after nearly three decades together.

Two months later, Kody revealed how his relationship with Meri has changed over the years as well. “There’s just nothing to talk about really. We’re just friends," he said during the Sister Wives tell-all special in February. "There’s just no chance that I ever want that again.”

During the three-part interview, Kody noted that they went through “a lot of counseling” but weren't able to mend their issues. “Meri, I just don’t see us getting back together,” he said at the time.

Meri, for her part, said that things started to shift after Kody brought in three other wives into their marriage. “From where I am, it’s been 31 years now that we’ve been married [and] I’m still committed. I’ve made my choice. I’m still here. I do still have hope. I want there to be [a future in full fellowship],” she added, noting that she didn't have plans to leave. “I just feel peace when I think about staying in the family because it’s what I want. It’s what I know is right for me.”

Ahead of the shocking interview, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair have had "zero relationship" for a while. "It's all fake," the insider revealed in November 2021. "They're together for TV, essentially."