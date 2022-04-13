How Julia Roberts Feels About Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Starting College: I’m ‘Lightheaded’

College is on the horizon! Julia Roberts has a lot of feelings about her 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinneaus’ upcoming milestones.

“It makes me a little lightheaded,” the actress, 54, told Extra on Tuesday, April 12, about the twins going to college in the fall. “I'm completely excited for them. It's really thrilling, and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. I'm just excited for them.”

The Georgia native, who also shares son Henry, 14, with her husband, Danny Moder , went on to joke about moving to northern California with three kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

“[It’s] not for the faint of heart,” the Pretty Woman star said of their recent Malibu departure. “We have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy. … We always felt that we were living outside of L.A. I think the move has been great.”

Phinnaeus and Hazel Courtesy of Danny Moder/Instagram

While the pair, who wed in July 2002 in New Mexico , mostly keep their private lives off of social media, Moder, 53, posted a rare Instagram photo on their eldest children’s 17th birthday in November 2021.

“These rabble rousers,” the cinematographer captioned a throwback Instagram photo of Phinnaeus and Hazel at the time. “Seventeen today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood.”

Earlier that same year, the Los Angeles native and Roberts began their 20th year of marriage. “This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea,” Moder wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.”

In a post of her own, the Notting Hill star told her social media followers that she and her husband were “just getting started.”

The duo have a “really solid, loving marriage,” a source exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in May 2018, noting that they “always make time for each other.”

The insider added, “When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have crazy passion and love for each other. … Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids. It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.”

The source went on to call Hazel, Phinneaus and Henry the “top priority” for the “hands-on parents.”

Roberts and Moder met on the set of her film The Mexican in 2000. The couple welcomed their twins in 2004, followed by Henry three years later.