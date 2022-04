The No. 4 Bulldogs (7–2, 3–1 Ivy) will face No. 17 Brown (6–4, 1–2) in Providence on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. for their last away matchup of the season. Last Saturday, the Elis demolished Dartmouth, winning 23–6. The Yale men’s lacrosse team had a season-high in goals scored — the most since a 24-goal game against Quinnipiac on April 23, 2019 — and also a season low of six goals allowed, the fewest since Yale’s defeat of Albany on April 19, 2019.

