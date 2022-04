The transfer portal has forever changed College Football as we know it. With one-time transfer policies in place and sitting out a year a thing of the past, College Football coaches are having to recruit their own players as much as they are those for the future. However, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t going to change the way he approaches things, even with that new reality. Smart’s emphasis is on creating a culture at Georgia that speaks for itself and not worrying about those that don’t want to be a part of it.

