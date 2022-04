DENVER (CBS4) – Leaders from every level of government including First Lady Jill Biden descended on Community College of Denver Saturday to speak to Colorado’s Latino community. They wanted to let them know they have an untapped potential to help Colorado move forward. (credit: CBS) “The gap in post-secondary education here in Denver was so pervasive for our Latino community,” said Community College of Denver President Dr. Marielena DeSanctis. Three CCD students who attended the event are going to school because they want to become those leaders our communities need. They heard from the First Lady that the United States government has their...

DENVER, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO