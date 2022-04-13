CCDMH Attends Mental Health Conversations Week at Westfield Academy and Central School

(ABC 6 News) - The mental health crisis among educators and students in Minnesota has reached an alarming level according to new survey results from the University of Minnesota's College of Education and Human Development. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's proposed supplemental budget sets aside roughly $73-million for mental health issues among teachers and students, calling on state lawmakers to put actions behind their words when saying that investing in the state's education system and the mental health crisis is a priority.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO