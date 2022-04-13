ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

NHS baseball goes 1-2 on the week

By Courtesy of Newberry High School
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yjl1_0f81tS1m00
File Photo

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team had a week of ups and downs as they were able to get a win early in the week, but suffered two losses on Friday and Saturday to end the week of April 3.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs hosted region foe Batesburg-Leesville in what turned out to be a low scoring affair, the Bulldogs coming out on top by the score of 3-1. The Bulldogs were able to scratch one run in the first inning and two in the third to get the win and hold off the Panthers, who had a late game push. Senior Jake Wilber had the walk-off assist from center field as he threw out a Batesburg runner tagging up from third to home to end the game. Coye Cutshall got the win on the mound as he threw 6.1 innings and allowed four hits and one run, while striking out five. Ryan Barnett pitched the last two thirds of the game and earned the save on the mound. Miyquan Darby went 2-3 at the plate with one run and three stolen bases. Jake Wilber was also 2-3 with a run scored.

On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Batesburg-Leesville looking to get the sweep over the Panthers but it did not go as planned for the Bulldogs. Batesburg opened up the scoring early as they scored one in the bottom of the first and then notched three in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the fifth to go up 6-0. Newberry was able to get one late to end the game with the score of 6-1. The Bulldogs did not perform well at the plate, being held to two hits on the night. Jake Wilber suffered his first loss of the season on the mound.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs began play in the Sandlapper Classic hosted by Gilbert High School. Game one for the Bulldogs was against Westwood High. The Bulldogs did not play well defensively behind senior Colby Bickley as they notched five errors in the field. Westwood jumped out early with a 9-1 lead, but the Bulldogs had a late push to make it 9-7. Westwood was able to hold off the Dogs in the end to end the game 9-7. Bickley pitched four innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs. Jake Wilber and freshman Bryce Satterwhite led the Bulldogs at the plate with Wilber going 2-2 with a double, run, and an RBI and Satterwhite going 2-3 with a double, run, and an RBI.

The Bulldogs now sit at 11-4 on the year and 5-2 in region play.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

BC baseball walks off against Reedley for chaotic 7-6 win

A baseball game filled with an inordinate amount of strangeness came down to one distinctly normal at-bat. As Bakersfield's Jarrett Brannen came up to face Reedley's Elijah Acosta, tied 6-6 with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, it was easy to forget the circumstances that led to the climactic moment Wednesday afternoon.
REEDLEY, CA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
City
Batesburg-leesville, SC
Newberry, SC
Education
Newberry Observer

Women’s tennis takes down Carson-Newman

NEWBERRY — The No. 19 Newberry College women’s tennis team (19-3, 6-3 SAC) came away with a big South Atlantic Conference victory over the No. 27 Carson-Newman Eagles by a score of 4-3 on April 8. The Eagles struck first by taking the No. 2 doubles match, but...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Taylor to play at CIU

NEWBERRY — Over her high school career she has set records and won most awards in her SCISA league and Daja Taylor capped her career with signing to play college ball. Taylor narrowed her choices to Columbia International University in Columbia, Newberry College or to play for former Newberry College Coach Sean Page at Auburn University at Montgomery. On Friday, she announced to her family, coaches and peers at Newberry Academy that she would be attending CIU on both athletic and academic scholarships.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy