Winners Subsidiary VegasWinners Appoints Former 888 Holdings Executive Todd Kobrin President and Former Customer Acquisition Manager at Tabcorp Andy Scott Chief Marketing Officer
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced that it has appointed former 888sport executive Todd Kobrin President and former Customer Acquisition Manager at Tabcorp, Andy Scott Chief...www.austinnews.net
Comments / 0