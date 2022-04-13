ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Winners Subsidiary VegasWinners Appoints Former 888 Holdings Executive Todd Kobrin President and Former Customer Acquisition Manager at Tabcorp Andy Scott Chief Marketing Officer

austinnews.net
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced that it has appointed former 888sport executive Todd Kobrin President and former Customer Acquisition Manager at Tabcorp, Andy Scott Chief...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
SOFTWARE
NewsTimes

How Success Happened For Ben Francis, Founder and CEO of Gymshark

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Francis, founder and CEO of Gymshark — the first-of-its-kind, British fitness community and apparel brand for my recent episode of How Success Happens. Building a brand requires tireless hard work, yet what I found most notable about Francis throughout our conversation was...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Exxon Appoints Former GM Executive to Lead Its Energy Transition Business

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday appointed Dan Ammann, former president of automaker General Motors, to lead the oil company's energy transition business effective May 1. The appointment signals a shift in Exxon to hire outsiders for senior roles after activist investors won three seats last year on the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Nevada Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Eikon Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Roy D. Baynes as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a California-based biotechnology company that applies advanced engineering and high-performance computing to the identification of important new medicines, today announced the appointment of Roy D. Baynes, MB, BCh, MMed, PhD, as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective July 11, 2022. A gifted physician-scientist and leading oncologist, Dr. Baynes is among the most experienced – and most successful – clinical development leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Baynes will serve as a consultant to Eikon Therapeutics beginning April 1, 2022 before transitioning to his full-time role as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer in July.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Footwear News

Farfetch Invests $200 Million in Neiman Marcus Group as the Retailer Continues Its Digital Evolution

Click here to read the full article. In a surprise move, Farfetch has made a new investment in Neiman Marcus Group (NMG). The UK-based online shopping platform has inked a new minority common equity investment of up to $200 million in NMG on Tuesday, joining existing investors including PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street. According to Farfetch, the investment in NMG will be used to further accelerate growth and innovation in the Texas-based retailer’s technology and digital capabilities. The company’s initial focus will be on re-platforming the Bergdorf Goodman website and mobile app in order to “expand its global capabilities...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Commission#Affiliate Marketing#Marketing Agency#888 Holdings#Tabcorp Andy Scott#Wnrs#Vegaswinners#888sport#Customer Acquisition#Kindred#Penn National Gaming#Ladbrokes#Igaming Digital Marketing#Tbd Media#Next Play Digital
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Gopuff hires Bezos’ former technical advisor; Meta engineering leader joins DoorDash

— Maria Renz, a former Amazon executive and technical advisor to Jeff Bezos, joined Gopuff as senior vice president of North America. Renz was most recently an executive vice president at fintech giant SoFi. She previously spent nearly two decades at Amazon as a vice president leading various groups, including Delivery Experience, and served as CEO of Quidsi, an Amazon subsidiary.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Instagram
pymnts

More FIs Step up Digital Efforts to Meet Corporate Clients’ Demand for Consumer-Grade CX

Many financial institutions (FIs) are a bit behind when it comes to providing corporate clients with the same seamless, digital experiences they provide for consumers. Whether it is delays caused by the onboarding process for new clients or the ability to incorporate payments and invoicing capabilities into the legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems of current partners, FIs are struggling to adopt the technologies needed to keep up with the digital transformations of many of the world’s businesses.
ECONOMY
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Josh Mandel runs Ohio GOP Senate campaign 'through churches'

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — (AP) — Before digging into his six-egg omelet at a bustling northeast Ohio diner, Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel stopped to bow his head. “Bless our food, our time, our conversation, in Jesus' name," said Pastor J.C. Church, who joined Mandel after a campaign event at a local church. ”Amen."
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy