On July 10th of last season, the Yankees entered action in fourth place in the AL East, nine games behind the Boston Red Sox. As if being behind three teams within the division wasn’t an unpleasant enough outlook, there were also three teams ahead of them in the chase for the second Wild Card spot. That may be a tenable position for some teams, but not for the team that entered the season as an almost unanimous pick to represent the AL in the World Series, as the Yankees had been.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO