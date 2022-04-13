ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Brian Lee Edwards

By Directors Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
WHIZ
 2 days ago

My most beloved husband, Brian Lee Edwards, has gone to be at the Lord’s side this day, April 9, 2022. Brian’s loss will be heartfelt by a multitude of family, friends and acquaintances. Brian will always be remembered for his smile, ability to befriend anyone by using his gift of gab,...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

James Albert Gibbs Sr.

James Albert Gibbs Sr., 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his residence on April 10, 2022. He was born on November 6, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana, son of the late Earl Gibbs and Lillian “Lois” Egan Gibbs. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army, after retiring with over 23 years of service.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Catherine Nash Burkhart

Catherine Nash Burkhart, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband of 39 years, Mike, as well as their four wonderful children. In honor of Cathy, Mike and the family would like to invite all to a Celebration of Cathy’s Life, and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Brian Wolfe

Brian Leslie Wolfe, 62, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home. Brian was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Ironton, a son of the late Francis E. and Rita A. (Rutledge) Wolfe. Brian was a graduate of Valley High School in Lucasville, he received a BA...
IRONTON, OH
WHIZ

Mary Jane Murray

Mary Jane Murray, 90, “Huggie the Clown”, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2022, Mary Jane was a resident at the Altercare Zanesville Nursing Home, where she resided 4 years. She was born July 31, 1931, in Newark, Ohio, the daughter of Frankie and...
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Kimble Pleads Not Guilty

A Muskingum County Most Wanted suspected appeared in Common Pleas Court Wednesday. Matthew R. Kimble plead not guilty to failure to comply, two counts of OVI and driving under suspension. Judge Mark Fleegle set Kimble’s bond at $50,000. Please follow and like us:. Tagged judge mark fleegle Matthew R....
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Kaylene Kindawa Prince

Kaylene Kindawa Prince, 28 of Adamsville died Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Carrolton Georgia following a sudden illness. She was born July 15, 1993 in Franklin, County. Kaylene loved her children and family. She was a factory worker most of her adult life, loved being a river rat and getting dirty.
ADAMSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Frank L Caw Sr.

Frank L. Caw Sr., 91 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022 at Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born on November 8, 1930, in Zanesville, son of the late Henery Edward Caw and Rozetta Griffin Caw. Frank was Pentecost by faith and was a member of the Country Western Hall of Fame, having entertained in all the local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Frank also had an open mic every Friday night at the West Main St. Senior Center. He later retired from Zanesville City Schools.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Wanda B. Reed

Wanda B. Reed, 89, of Crooksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, at 11:58am, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Altercare of Somerset. She was born on March 23, 1933, in Moxahala to the late Virgil and Leona Hinkle North. Wanda spent most of her life as a homemaker raising and tending to her family, whom she loved very much. She was a devout Christian and member of the Iliff United Methodist Church in Mcluney. Wanda enjoyed Western movies and loved to watch professional wrestling on television. Left to mourn her passing are children, David Reed of New Lexington, Donald (Cindy) Reed of Roseville, Thomas W. “Bill” Reed Jr and Lyvonn Reed, both of Crooksville; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Karen) Landerman; sisters, Carolyn Little and Sarah Sexton. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Thomas “Bill” Reed Sr, who passed away April 27, 2020; parents; stepfather, Donald Landerman; brothers, Walter North, and Terry Landerman; sisters, Arletta Lees, Juanita Willison, Dorothy Bittle and Judy Benedict. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Iliff United Methodist Church, 3992 Flint Ridge Rd NE, Crooksville, where services will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Porterville. You may share your condolences, sign the online register book, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Rosemary Poulton

Rosemary Poulton, 94 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022 at the Brookdale Assisted Living of Zanesville. She was born on May 26, 1927, in Belmont County, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul B. Poulton and Clara A. Butler. Rosemary was a member of the St. Mary’s Church in Temperanceville, Ohio. She also enjoyed her crafts, quilting, and sewing.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Stephen A. Gutridge

Stephen A Gutridge, 69, of Zanesville, died at 12:17 P.M. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born August 4, 1952 a son of the late Orrel A. and Sarah J. Wood Gutridge. He enjoyed fishing hunting, retired from Owen’s Corning as a machinist and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Joan G. Stemm

Joan G. Stemm, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born December 1, 1949, in Zanesville to the late Eugene and Nina Lehman. She graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s in Mathematics. Joan was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and loved reading.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

James “Jim” Warren Snyder

James “Jim” Warren Snyder, 78, passed away following a long illness in the early morning of Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Morrison House in Zanesville. Jim was born March 12, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio, one of five children of the late Audrey Homman. In addition to his beloved mother, Jim is also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Homman; and two sisters, Martha Flynn and Shelly Homman.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mildred M. Dimmerling

Mildred M. Dimmerling age 87, Entered into Eternal Rest Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell. She was born May 24, 1934 at the former Thompson’s Hospital in Caldwell a daughter of the late John and Helen Bettinger Cozzens of Rado Ridge in Middleburg.
CALDWELL, OH
WHIZ

Scott C. Bartley

Scott C. Bartley, 62, of Vinton, died at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at The Pickering House, Lancaster. He was born October 12, 1959, in Cincinnati, a son of the late Charles Roger and Cynthia (Griffiths) Bartley. He is survived by a son, Joseph S. Bartley; a daughter,...
VINTON, OH
WHIZ

Willard S. Kildow

Willard Kildow, 78, of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord at 11:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home after a long hard fought battle with a serious medical condition. Willard always had a smile and showed courage in facing all of life’s challenges. He will be deeply missed. He was born April 5, 1944, in Zanesville, a son of the late James W. and Blanche M. (Angler) Kildow. He retired from Lear Corporation and attended Maranatha Bible Church. Willard loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Terry T. Hostutler

Terry T. Hostutler, 71, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. Terry was born August 21, 1950. He is survived by two daughters; and three grandsons. Terry will be buried in Mt. Herman Cemetery, in Guernsey County, Ohio on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
ZANESVILLE, OH

