Year-by-year salaries of Gators head football coaches since 2012
College football coaching salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as the arms race among top programs intensifies.
Some schools have doubled or even tripled the salary of their head football coaches in the past decade alone. Count the Florida Gators among the latter group, as Dan Mullen earned more than threefold in 2021 what Will Muschamp was paid in 2012.
To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, Gators Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to University of Florida head football coaches over the past decade below.
[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]
2012 - Will Muschamp
Pay from university: $2,474,500
Final record: 11-2
Postseason: Lost Sugar Bowl to Louisville, 33-23
2013 - Will Muschamp
Pay from university: $2,724,500
Final record: 4-8
Postseason: none
2014 - Will Muschamp
Pay from university: $2,724,500
Final record: 6-5 (does not include 1-0 finish under interim head coach D.J. Durkin)
Postseason: Won Birmingham Bowl over East Carolina, 28-20 (under interim head coach D.J. Durkin)
2015 - Jim McElwain
Pay from university: $3,983,359
Final record: 10-4
Postseason: Lost Citrus Bowl to Michigan, 41-7
2016 - Jim McElwain
Pay from university: $4,268,325
Final record: 9-4
Postseason: Won Outback Bowl over Iowa, 30-3
2017 - Jim McElwain
Pay from university: $4,457,400
Final record: 3-4 (does not include 1-3 finish under interim head coach Randy Shannon)
Postseason: none
2018 - Dan Mullen
Pay from university: $6,070,000
Final record: 10-3
Postseason: Won Peach Bowl over Michigan, 41-15
2019 - Dan Mullen
Pay from university: $6,070,000
Final record: 11-2
Postseason: Won Orange Bowl over Virginia, 36-28
2020 - Dan Mullen
Pay from university: $6,070,000
Final record: 8-4
Postseason: Lost Cotton Bowl to Oklahoma, 55-20
2021 - Dan Mullen
Pay from university: $7,570,000
Final record: 5-6 (does not include 1-1 finish under interim head coach Greg Knox)
Postseason: Lost Gasparilla Bowl to Central Florida, 29-17 (under interim head coach Greg Knox)
Note: Mullen was the sixth-highest paid coach in college football last season behind Nick Saban (Alabama, $9,500,000), David Shaw (Stanford, $8,924,683), Ed Orgeron (LSU, $8,387,500), Dabo Swinney (Clemson, $8,258,575) and Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma, $7,642,710).
