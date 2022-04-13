ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year-by-year salaries of Gators head football coaches since 2012

By Thomas Neumann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEbkK_0f81G0B400
(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

College football coaching salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as the arms race among top programs intensifies.

Some schools have doubled or even tripled the salary of their head football coaches in the past decade alone. Count the Florida Gators among the latter group, as Dan Mullen earned more than threefold in 2021 what Will Muschamp was paid in 2012.

To get an idea of how rapidly coaching salaries are rising, Gators Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to University of Florida head football coaches over the past decade below.

[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]

2012 - Will Muschamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aspG0_0f81G0B400
Florida head coach Will Muschamp talks with players during Sugar Bowl practice at the Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Pay from university: $2,474,500

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Lost Sugar Bowl to Louisville, 33-23

2013 - Will Muschamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INi0U_0f81G0B400
Florida head coach Will Muschamp celebrates a missed field goal by South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on Nov. 16, 2013. (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $2,724,500

Final record: 4-8

Postseason: none

2014 - Will Muschamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFN0U_0f81G0B400
Florida head coach Will Muschamp watches warmups prior to a game against Eastern Kentucky at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 22, 2014. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $2,724,500

Final record: 6-5 (does not include 1-0 finish under interim head coach D.J. Durkin)

Postseason: Won Birmingham Bowl over East Carolina, 28-20 (under interim head coach D.J. Durkin)

2015 - Jim McElwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMig7_0f81G0B400
Florida head coach Jim McElwain walks out of the tunnel before a game against Vanderbilt at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 7, 2015. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $3,983,359

Final record: 10-4

Postseason: Lost Citrus Bowl to Michigan, 41-7

2016 - Jim McElwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UHFo_0f81G0B400
Florida head coach Jim McElwain watches the action during a game against South Carolina at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 12, 2016. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $4,268,325

Final record: 9-4

Postseason: Won Outback Bowl over Iowa, 30-3

2017 - Jim McElwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nyk0E_0f81G0B400
Florida coach Jim McElwain walks the sideline during a game against Georgia in Jacksonville on Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pay from university: $4,457,400

Final record: 3-4 (does not include 1-3 finish under interim head coach Randy Shannon)

Postseason: none

2018 - Dan Mullen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gICdo_0f81G0B400
Florida coach Dan Mullen reacts during a game against South Carolina at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 10, 2018. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $6,070,000

Final record: 10-3

Postseason: Won Peach Bowl over Michigan, 41-15

2019 - Dan Mullen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voLPw_0f81G0B400
Florida head coach Dan Mullen gestures during a game against Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 2, 2019. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $6,070,000

Final record: 11-2

Postseason: Won Orange Bowl over Virginia, 36-28

2020 - Dan Mullen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMKAP_0f81G0B400
Florida coach Dan Mullen watches the action during a game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $6,070,000

Final record: 8-4

Postseason: Lost Cotton Bowl to Oklahoma, 55-20

2021 - Dan Mullen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eshKX_0f81G0B400
Florida coach Dan Mullen watches play during a game against Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2021. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Pay from university: $7,570,000

Final record: 5-6 (does not include 1-1 finish under interim head coach Greg Knox)

Postseason: Lost Gasparilla Bowl to Central Florida, 29-17 (under interim head coach Greg Knox)

Note: Mullen was the sixth-highest paid coach in college football last season behind Nick Saban (Alabama, $9,500,000), David Shaw (Stanford, $8,924,683), Ed Orgeron (LSU, $8,387,500), Dabo Swinney (Clemson, $8,258,575) and Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma, $7,642,710).

