Justin Bieber Designed His Own White-Hot Vespa Scooter, and You Can Buy One

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
Vespas have become a trés popular ride for some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Everyone from Hugh Jackman to Andrew Garfield has been spotted zipping about town in the iconic Italian two-wheelers. In fact, megawatt pop star Justin Bieber loves the scooters so much that he just designed one of his own—and the results are, well, fire.

Dubbed simply the Justin Bieber x Vespa , the limited-edition bike was conceptualized and designed by the Canadian singer himself. The Biebs’s creation is essentially Vespa ’s popular Sprint model with a striking all-white monochromatic colorway. Adding a touch of attitude, the scooter also sports white-hot flames on the chassis that harken back to old-school hot rods.

Elsewhere, the bike comes equipped with Vespa’s signature rectangular headlight and 12-inch wheels. And because this is 2022, the scooter also offers multifunctional display that syncs with smartphones, lets you play your favorite Bieber hits, or adjust the LEDs.

In terms of power, the scooter will be available with Vespa’s classic 50cc, 125cc or 150cc engines that each deliver a top speed of 40 mph, 60 mph and 70 mph, respectively.

“The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris,” Bieber said in a statement. “I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those.'”

To ensure you ride in style, the “Love Yourself” singer also designed a few matching accessories, including a pair of gloves, a bag and an all-white helmet emblazoned with the white flames.

Of course, Bieber isn’t the first to reimagine the Italian icon. In 2020, Dior unveiled a luxurious take on the classic scooter. Streetwear designer Sean Wotherspoon also previously penned a version of the Vespa Primavera for style-savvy hypebeasts.

The Justin Bieber x Vespa will only be produced until the end of this year, so best move fast. You can pre-order the scooter via the Vespa website starting on April 20, 2022. The 125cc model won’t be sold in the US, but you can pick up the 50cc edition for $4,999 or the 150cc version for $6,549.

