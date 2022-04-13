London can’t, Munich won’t, but Belgrade’s getting a new concert hall

The marvellous church of St Martin in the Fields opened a new series of richly varied concerts last night. Alastair Macaulay was there for slippedisc.com:. The church of St Martin in the Fields is a perfect meeting place for ancient and modern music. One of London’s most historic churches, it stands at the nexus of many traffic lanes for vehicles and pedestrians. On Saturday night, its “Drop, slow tears” concert of Tenebrae and Christian Forshaw – all dressed in sober black and arrayed near the church’s altar – brought modern threads to ancient religious music, as well as some music by no means ancient.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO