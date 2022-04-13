London can’t, Munich won’t, but Belgrade’s getting a new concert hall

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
This is what London’s Southbank Centre, built by public subscription, is putting on for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June:. Highlights for the Southbank Centre’s Jubilee festivities include:. Musical celebrations from Nu Civilisation Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. A day exploring how punk...
The Helsinki Philharmonic this morning installed Jukka-Pekka Saraste as its next chief conductor. He succeeds Susanna Mälkki, who took the baton from John Storgårds, heir to Leif Segerstam. Got the picture?. The new principal guest conductor will be Pekka Kuusisto. In other words, the Helsinki Phil applies a...
The marvellous church of St Martin in the Fields opened a new series of richly varied concerts last night. Alastair Macaulay was there for slippedisc.com:. The church of St Martin in the Fields is a perfect meeting place for ancient and modern music. One of London’s most historic churches, it stands at the nexus of many traffic lanes for vehicles and pedestrians. On Saturday night, its “Drop, slow tears” concert of Tenebrae and Christian Forshaw – all dressed in sober black and arrayed near the church’s altar – brought modern threads to ancient religious music, as well as some music by no means ancient.
The Vienna Symphony Orchestra, whose chief conductor walked out this morning, has been left headless for Easter weekend. Happily, someone knew a chap in Linz, called Markus Poschner. They say:. Following the cancellation of Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Markus Poschner, chief director of the @TAG, will take over the project “Spring in...
In news that should bring cheer to an embattled state, Oleg Shebeta-Dragan from Kyiv won the clarinet section of the Carl Nielsen Competition in Odense. Frst prize in a hotly contested violin section was shared between Bohdan Luts, who is just 17 years old, and the Estonian contender, Hans Christian Aavik.
The orchestra announced its 2022-23 season this morning, the 21st under Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. Among the debut artists announced are: conductors Daniel Harding (pic), Edward Gardner, Thomas Søndergård, and Thomas Adès; violist Antoine Tamestit; violinist Vilde Frang and pianist Behzod Abduraimov.
We are relieved to learn that 100 musicians and their families have reached Poland safely after the men received special permission to leave from the the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, and the Ministry of Defence. They will play dates in Warsaw and Lodz next week, followed by...
Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra with cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason will perform live in Trafalgar Square on Saturday 11 June 2022 at 5.00pm. This free summer concert highlights the continued partnership between BMW and the London Symphony Orchestra, which for the last eleven years has brought superlative live music to audiences in one of the world’s most iconic public spaces, Trafalgar Square, and to thousands more watching the live stream on YouTube.
First reports say there was audience uproar at Calixto Bieito’s new Tristan und Isolde at the Vienna State Opera last night. The Salzburger Nachrichten critic writes: ‘at the premiere of Tristan und Isolde there was more protest than it had been at the Vienna State Opera for a long time.’ He blamed the protest partly on the production and partly on the flouting of a Vienna tradition to perform Parsifal on the eve of Good Friday.
Yesterday’s outburst by Staatsoper director Bogdan Roscic, telling spectators at the general rehearsal of Tristan und Isolde that he would have them thrown out if they booed again, indicated a high state of anxiety on two counts. Bogdan (pictured left) has done well so far in suppressing the tendencies...
It has just been announced that the Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada has resigned as chief conductor of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra with immediate effect. The reason? ‘Long-standing and insurmountable differences with the director of the orchestra,’ his agency said. Hmmm. Andres succeeded Philippe Jordan in the podium...
Netrebko has been a strong supporter of Putin’s Ukraine interventions since 2014. She is hand in glove with Gergiev. Italy is clearly softening on the Russian lockout. Tomorrow at 10am booking opens for two recitals. On 27 May at 8pm Anna Netrebko and Elena Maximova go on stage with violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon and pianist Malcolm Martineau (https://bit.ly/3E5Fir1). On 4 September at 8pm Asmik Grigorian is accompanied by Lukas Geniusas’ piano. (https://bit.ly/37gRlWu).
We’re informed that the pianist Valentina Lisitsa, a vociferous supporter of Putin’s Ukraine invasions since 2014, has a concert booked in Pasadena, California, at the end of the month. Details here. We have not been able to verify if her Paris recital at the Theatre de Champs Elysees...
Friends have reported the death, in her 60s, of the American cellist Zela Terry, solo cellist of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice. Zela joined the the Pittsburgh Symphony with Andre Previn in 1977. Two years later, she was recruited by the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta. Moving to Europe...
The composer Rachmaninov’s family estate in the village of Ivanovka was in a state of total ruin when Alexander Ermakov was appointed curator in 1978, at the age of just 24. He turned it into a museum of international repute and was named Honoured Artist of Russia by President Putin in 2018.
London — Britain will send migrants and asylum-seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda under a controversial deal announced Thursday as the government tries to clamp down on record numbers of people making the perilous journey. "From today... anyone entering the U.K. illegally as well...
The Guardian reports fury among film composers that Netflix lets viewers skip the title sequences and miss out on their best music. The bypass button is said to be pressed 136 million times a day. Murray Gold, who composed Doctor Who, says he won’t let his wife hold the remote...
The Arena di Verona has announced that Anna Netrebko will play the title role in Aida, in an ancient Franco Zeffirelli production running over 46 nights from June to September. Her husband Yusif Eyvazov will appear opposite her. La Scala was the first to take action against Putin supporters in...
