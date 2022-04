When Jean Segura was hit by a pitch to start the Philadelphia Phillies half of the sixth during Wednesday's contest against the New York Mets, the outlook seemed bleak. The Phillies were down 8-1 at the time and Segura was removed from the game for Alec Bohm. Besides Segura, not one Phillie had been hitting consistently, an injury to their starting second baseman would be more than unfortunate.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO