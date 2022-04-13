Veterans coalition benefits from night of comedy

Navigating the complex world of veteran services can be overwhelming for many veterans and their families. That’s why the Wake County Veterans Services Office is helping spread the word about the efforts of The Cary American Legion to bring in-person, one-on-one help to the area. Post 67 has organized a special three-day event March 17-19. This free event at the Herbert Young Community Center in Cary will allow veterans or their family members to talk with a representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to help with:

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO