Tax Day 2022 -- April 18 -- is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes, but it's also your last chance to file for an old, unclaimed tax refund from 2018. The IRS announced that it has an estimated $1.5 billion worth of unclaimed tax refunds from more than 1.5 million Americans who did not file their tax returns that year. The median unclaimed tax refund from 2018 is $813.

INCOME TAX ・ 21 DAYS AGO