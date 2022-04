While basking in the glow of countless neon lights, Rob Roth ponders how he got to this space alone at the start of his new music video. With a guitar in hand, he strums a few chords and sings a few lines — “Walkin’ in my past / See the concrete blockin’ every path / Over and over again / Been runnin’ through the haze” – until the beat drops. With a flash of light (note: strobe warning), the pop-EDM singer’s song elevates as “Breathe Into My Heart” takes Rob on a futuristic tour through his mind. The video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, is minimalistic in execution but max in thought and concept.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO