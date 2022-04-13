Pros to Know: Customer Service is Everything in Supply Chain

According to rough estimates, the global market for IoT in logistics will reach over $100 billion by 2030. The use of IoT technologies in logistics can significantly save costs and optimize processes. IoT does not include devices that require an Internet connection, such as a PC, but a smartwatch does include an IoT device. We will look at how this affects the supply chain of goods and whether your business needs this technology. The introduction of drones in logistics is the acceleration of delivery processes and automation of processes.

SOFTWARE ・ 22 DAYS AGO