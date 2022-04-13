Self-driving car pulled over in San Francisco, confounding police. ‘Ain’t nobody in it.’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to three same-day robberies on Tuesday in San Francisco, police said in a press release. San Francisco Police Department officers spotted a light blue sedan around the Bayview District — matching the description of the suspects’ car reported in the three robberies. Before the […]
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. Madyson James, 29, was last seen on March 20 in the 1900 block of Union Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. getting into her white 2015 Honda Fit. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
San Francisco police faced an unprecedented problem recently when an officer stopped a car that was driving at night with no headlights on, only to discover there was no one inside. It said the self-driving car "yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended.
A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
Diane Dahn was stabbed to death in her California home in 1988, authorities said. A strand of hair helped crack her case almost 34 years later. Dahn’s body was found in her apartment in Santee by a co-worker, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
A 16-year-old girl witnessed her father’s fatal plunge from a San Diego high-rise in a parachuting stunt gone wrong, California police told news sources. The 48-year-old man jumped off the 23-story Palisade UTC apartment tower at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, but his parachute didn’t open, police told KNSD.
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
A 54-year-old Black woman in California was the latest victim to prove that excessive force is a huge problem for African Americans after she was gunned down by a Stockton police officer that fired 30 shots at her car for backing into his cruiser.
If you took I-280 north to work Tuesday morning, there’s a good chance you were late. A massive pileup of crunched cars blocked several lanes of traffic and slowed movement on the freeway just south of Ocean Avenue, as photos from the San Francisco-area California Highway Patrol show. Eleven...
California law enforcement authorities are speaking about their efforts to arrest a Warwick man accused of killing a California woman earlier this month. On Sunday, the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol brought down Austin Michael Medeiros, the suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Emily Lobba of Kneeland, California. Harbor deputies said...
