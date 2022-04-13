ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Self-driving car pulled over in San Francisco, confounding police. ‘Ain’t nobody in it.’

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 2 days ago

License and registration? The first words...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police seek missing woman

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. Madyson James, 29, was last seen on March 20 in the 1900 block of Union Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. getting into her white 2015 Honda Fit. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Driverless car stopped in San Francisco puzzles cops

San Francisco police faced an unprecedented problem recently when an officer stopped a car that was driving at night with no headlights on, only to discover there was no one inside.  It said the self-driving car "yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Confounding#Self Driving Car
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

California harbor deputies speak about capturing Warwick man accused in killing

California law enforcement authorities are speaking about their efforts to arrest a Warwick man accused of killing a California woman earlier this month. On Sunday, the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol brought down Austin Michael Medeiros, the suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Emily Lobba of Kneeland, California. Harbor deputies said...
KNEELAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy