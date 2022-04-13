ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘We got him’: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect arrested after calling himself in: Live updates

By Ryan W. Miller, Christal Hayes, Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn shooting suspect Frank R. James...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
KXRM

Shooting suspect turns himself into Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Following a two-month extensive investigation, CIS detectives, in coordination with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and High-Tech Crimes, an arrest warrant was obtained for Dante Williams forthe shooting that occurred on January 15, 2022, in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar. On Wednesday, March 23, Dante Williams turned himself into the […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, IL
Manhattan, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IL
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

Mayor John Cooper and District 32 Councilwoman Joy Styles announce purchase of former Hickory Hollow Mall. Nashville officials announce the city acquired the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall. Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Updated:...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy