ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lady Bombers get first wins of the season

By Admin
rensselaercentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations Ladies!! Next meet is Thursday night at South Newton and Tri –...

rensselaercentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Elk Rapids Beats Leland 8-0 in Girls Soccer

ELK RAPIDS – Elk Rapids beat Leland 8-0 in girls soccer on Friday night to improve its record to 3-0. Entering the game, neither team had allowed a goal all season. Elk Rapids had won its first two games by scores of 3-0 and 2-0. Leland had won its first game 5-0 and played Suttons Bay to a 0-0 tie.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
WANE 15

Komets hang on to win final road game

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets earned a 2-1 win in their final road game of the regular season, holding on to defeat the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Friday night. Zach Tolkinen and Oliver Cooper each scored in the second period to give the Komets a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame. […]
WHEELING, WV
WCIA

Mallory Ramage wins Girls Basketball Player of the Year

MATTOON (WCIA) — The 2021-2022 school year is coming to a close and we are honoring some remarkable athletes. Mallory Ramage is WCIA 3’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Mallory Ramage knew right away she could leave her mark on the Mattoon girls basketball program, more so than just on the court. “When I […]
MATTOON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jordan
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Daily briefing: Beardstown baseball improves to 10-0 with win over QND

The Beardstown baseball team built a 5-1 lead after three innings and went on to beat Quincy Notre Dame 9-6 at Beardstown Thursday. Micah Wink hit a triple to lead the Tigers, who finished with 10 hits as a team. William Davidsmeier and Owen Quigley each hit a double. Quincy Notre Dame made five errors, leading to five unearned runs.
BEARDSTOWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy