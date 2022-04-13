Lady Bombers get first wins of the season

ELK RAPIDS – Elk Rapids beat Leland 8-0 in girls soccer on Friday night to improve its record to 3-0. Entering the game, neither team had allowed a goal all season. Elk Rapids had won its first two games by scores of 3-0 and 2-0. Leland had won its first game 5-0 and played Suttons Bay to a 0-0 tie.
WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets earned a 2-1 win in their final road game of the regular season, holding on to defeat the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Friday night. Zach Tolkinen and Oliver Cooper each scored in the second period to give the Komets a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame. […]
Beardstown's Aaric Brown delivers a pitch during a baseball game against Illini West in the Tiger Showcase at Beardstown Friday afternoon. (Dennis Mathes) Aaric Brown turned in a gritty performance on the mound as the Beardstown baseball team beat Illini West 4-3 in the Tiger Showcase in Beardstown Friday afternoon.
MATTOON (WCIA) — The 2021-2022 school year is coming to a close and we are honoring some remarkable athletes. Mallory Ramage is WCIA 3’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Mallory Ramage knew right away she could leave her mark on the Mattoon girls basketball program, more so than just on the court. “When I […]
The Edwardsville softball team made quick work of East St. Louis on Thursday inside the District 7 Sports Complex. The Tigers scored in each of the first three innings, including a 10-run first and nine-run second, in a 22-0 win.
The Beardstown baseball team built a 5-1 lead after three innings and went on to beat Quincy Notre Dame 9-6 at Beardstown Thursday. Micah Wink hit a triple to lead the Tigers, who finished with 10 hits as a team. William Davidsmeier and Owen Quigley each hit a double. Quincy Notre Dame made five errors, leading to five unearned runs.
