World Rugby Sevens live stream 2022: how to watch the London Sevens free online

The Men's World Rugby Sevens touches down at London's Twickenham Stadium this weekend (28th - 29nd May 2022). The action kicks off with a blockbuster clash between Australia and New Zealand at 9.10am BST on Saturday morning. US rugby fans can stream every moment live with a Peacock 7-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a World Rugby Sevens live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

World Rugby Sevens live stream 2022

Dates: 26th Nov 2021 - 28th Aug 2022

Next up: Men's London Sevens (28-29 May 2022)

Free streams: Peacock 7-day free trial (US ) | World Rugby

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

UK stream: Sky | Now

Aus stream: beINSports | Kayo Sports

The HSBC World Rugby 7s Series 2022 comprises nine men’s and six women’s rounds. This year's calendar has taken us to many of the usual stopovers plus three new cities (Malaga, Seville and Toulouse replace traditional hosts Australia and New Zealand).

So far, we've been treated to some stunning displays. On the men's side, defending champions South Africa blew away the competition early doors, but after a poor showing in Toulouse last week, have dropped to second in the table. Can new leaders Argentina extend their two point lead at Twickers? Or will South African return to the top?

After the London Sevens is done and dusted, it's onto the final leg of the competition in sunny Los Angeles (27-28 August).

Rugby fans in the US can watch free with a Peacock 7-day trial but make sure you know how to get a free World Rugby Sevens live stream from where you are.

World Rugby Sevens free live stream

In the US, the World Rugby Sevens 2022 airs live on NBC Sports. No cable? Cordcutters can stream the action live on Peacock TV – and new users get a 7-day free trial .

Outside the US at the minute? You'll to use a use a VPN to access your Peacock TV account from abroad . Scroll down for full details.

You can also watch a World Rugby Sevens live stream online within the official match centre and official app.

Watch World Rugby Sevens live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant World Rugby Sevens rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN to watch World Rugby Sevens

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the World Rugby Sevens 2022, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the World Rugby Sevens live stream.

Watch a World Rugby Sevens live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has you covered for the World Rugby Sevens 2022.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now day and month passes provide contract-free streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream , football, golf, tennis and more.

Watch the World Rugby Sevens live stream in Australia

You can watch all the World Rugby Sevens Series live on beinSports, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

Don't forget , you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

World Rugby Sevens 2022 calendar

Men's London – 28-29 May 2022

Men's Los Angeles – 27-28 Aug 2022

World Rugby Sevens London match schedule

Friday 20th May 2022

Match 1 South Africa 7s vs Ireland 7s

Match 2 Samoa 7s vs Spain 7s

Match 3 New Zealand 7s vs Scotland 7s

Match 4 Australia 7s vs USA 7s

Match 5 England 7s vs Canada 7s

Match 6 Argentina 7s vs Japan 7s

Match 7 France 7s vs Wales 7s

Match 8 Fiji 7s vs Kenya 7s

Match 9 South Africa 7s vs Spain 7s

Match 10 Samoa 7s vs Ireland 7s

Match 11 New Zealand 7s vs USA 7s

Match 12 Australia 7s vs Scotland 7s

Saturday 21st May 2022

Match 13 England 7s vs Japan 7s

Match 14 Argentina 7s vs Canada 7s

Match 15 France 7s vs Kenya 7s

Match 16 Fiji 7s vs Wales 7s

Match 17 Ireland 7s vs Spain 7s

Match 18 Samoa 7s vs South Africa 7s

Match 19 Scotland 7s vs USA 7s

Match 20 Australia 7s vs New Zealand 7s

Match 21 Canada 7s vs Japan 7s

Match 22 Argentina 7s vs England 7s

Match 23 Wales 7s vs Kenya 7s

Match 24 Fiji 7s vs France 7s

Match 25, 26, 27, 28

9th Place Quarter Final

Match 29, 30, 31, 32

Cup Quarter Finals

Match 33, 34

13th Place Semi Final

Match 35, 36

9th Place Semi Final

Match 37, 38

5th Place Semi Final

Match 39, 40

Cup Semi Finals

Match 41

13th Place Play-Off

Match 42

9th Place Play-Off

Match 43

5th Place Play-Off

Match 44

Bronze Final

Match 45

Cup Final