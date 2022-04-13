ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Dickinson Man Sentenced for Sawed-Off Rifle

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
A Town of Dickinson man is to spend five years in New York State Prison as a violent felon after entering a guilty plea to a weapon charge. The Broome County District Attorney's...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Converse man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Sabine Parish man was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Sabine Parish, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said Friday in a news release. John Matthew Tatum, 45, of Converse, will be on supervised released for five years when he's released.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NebraskaTV

Hastings man sentenced for meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Hastings man who was found with meth in his truck will spend time in federal prison. Officials said Christopher St. John, 47, was sentenced Thursday to 10 and a half years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On May 30 of 2019, a Nebraska...
HASTINGS, NE
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced for Possession of Stolen Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that 41-year-old Avelino Johnson was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison for possession of a stolen firearm. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, on January 31,...
WILMINGTON, DE
cbs19news

Petersburg man sentenced for 2019 murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Petersburg will spend decades in prison for a murder that occurred in 2019. According to WRIC, 23-year-old Jaquan Moultrie was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 85 years in prison. He was convicted on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful stabbing in...
PETERSBURG, VA
The Independent

'Disney Dad' Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a "destroyer of worlds", imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: "Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.1 The Hawk

Suspects Charged, Details Released in Binghamton Shooting Incidents

Binghamton police are releasing more information concerning suspects involved in a shooting incident on April 5. A resident alerted police to three males in the area of 17 Gerard Avenue at around 1:53 p.m. on April 6 who appeared to be looking for a weapon involved in the shots fired event and where authorities had stopped a vehicle the day before.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome County Drug Overdoses Up in 2022

The Broome County Health Department reports an increase in drug overdoses in the first three months of this year compared to numbers in 2021. There have been 21 suspected fatal overdoses and 147 reported non-fatal overdoses in the first three months of this year while, the Health Department says, in 2021 there was a total of 54 suspected fatal overdoses and 516 reported non-fatal overdoses.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man in custody after standoff where he allegedly threatened LEO with rifle

Upon arrival officers determined that a resident, Larry Overman, 46, was armed refusing to allow an adult female and numerous children to leave the home. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves states in a press release, "Deputies approached the home and the woman and several children, including an infant, fled from inside. Overman however, remained armed inside with several other kids."
JOPLIN, MO
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Homeless Man Held in Conklin Convenience Store Burglary

Broome County Sheriff's officials say a homeless man is being charged in connection with an early morning break-in at a closed and locked convenience store earlier this week. Broome County Sheriff Detective Sergeant John Harder says 30-year-old Joseph Martino was picked up the same day as the reported burglary of the Runway store on Conklin Road.
CONKLIN, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

