Laramie County, WY

Wyoming Military Children Honored Through April

By Eve Hamilton
 2 days ago
The Wyoming National Guard and the University of Wyoming Extension are joining forces to honor military children this month through activities and events. Dawn Sanchez, the UW Extension 4-H/youth educator in Laramie County, stated:. "Military children and families deserve recognition and appreciation for their selfless service. April is a...

