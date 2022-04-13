ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL draft: Aidan Hutchinson visiting Giants on Wednesday

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgMb1_0f80XAx900

The New York Giants continue to work diligently ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, and that includes multiple top-30 visits.

On Monday, the Giants hosted NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu for a visit, which came after a handful of other meetings over the weekend.

The Giants are also scheduled to meet with Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on Thursday, which means an open spot on Wednesday.

The meeting block will be filled by Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is still expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that’s no longer the certainty it once was. However, even if he slides past the Jags, it’s unlikely he’d slip all the way to the Giants at No. 5.

Still, the Giants must cross all their t’s and dot all their i’s just in case.

Here’s how NFL Network draft guru Lance Zierlein broke down Hutchinson:

Defensive end prospect with a can’t-miss combination of football character, skill and physical traits who is more likely to contend for occasional Pro Bowls than become an All-Pro playmaker. Hutchinson’s strength and flexion allows him to drop a deep anchor and set a very firm edge, and that is unlikely to change as a pro whether he’s used in 4-3 or 3-4 fronts. He can be too mechanical, engaging in cursory contact rather than using his hands to whip the man in front of him quickly. Hutchinson is an instinctive rusher, assailing the pocket with a non-stop barrage of activity. His hands are skilled and efficient to grease the edge while fluid counter steps open inside paths to the pocket. He needs to add a few more items to his rush menu in order to maintain his rush production against NFL tackles. Hutchinson is scheme versatile and should be a very good starter with a very high floor, but his ceiling might not be as elevated as some of the talent he’s been compared to.

The Giants haven’t had a pure, organic edge rusher in quite some time. If Hutchinson fell to them, it’d be like winning a mini lottery.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former 2nd Round NFL Draft Pick

John Lynch has prioritized building the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive line from the moment he took over as the team’s GM. He isn’t going to be adjusting his strategy anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers are once again building their trenches. On Thursday the NFL franchise signed...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos share big news about sale of franchise

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Vikings Trade Down With Steelers For 2023 First-Round Pick

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, the idea of the Vikings trading back in the first round continues to be one that makes a lot of sense. If players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton, and Derek Stingley Jr. are off the board, it might behoove GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to move down and take a player with similar potential to one he could grab with the 12th pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#The New York Giants#Nc State#Jordanraanan#Lions
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft: Weatherford a Good Under the Radar Pick

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Sterling Weatherly is an under-the-radar pick who would fit in well with the Chicago Bears. As we inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears look to tighten their big board. General manager Ryan Poles is finalizing his plans for the draft. It is his first one running one and he wants to take a good first step.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts worked out Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly worked out former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Friday. Even with the trade that brought Matt Ryan to the Circle City, there is still the chance the Colts add a rookie quarterback in the draft if they like that player enough. Ridder has been a popular name linked to the Colts for much of the draft season.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Hosting 1 QB Prospect Before Draft

The Detroit Lions have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft giving them near-limitless options to address their many needs. But the Detroit Lions have apparently decided to do their diligence on one top QB prospect as well. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions held...
DETROIT, MI
Cincy Jungle

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

The Cincinnati Bengals need long-term answers at the cornerback position. Chidobe Awuzie provided a solid campaign last year for the team, but he has two years left on his deal, with the final being an opt-out season. Cincinnati also re-signed Eli Apple to another one-year rental deal this offseason after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

49ers Sign Former Colts DL Kemoko Turay

The defensive line room for the 49ers just got a bit bigger. Former Colts defensive lineman Kemoko Turay is signing a one-year deal with the 49ers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Signing Turay comes about a week after he had just visited the 49ers. Sure enough, the two sides...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy