East Rutherford, NJ

Giants hosted OL Tyler Smith on a top-30 visit

By Tyler Henry
 3 days ago
As the 2022 NFL draft rapidly approaches, a priority position of need remains obvious for the New York Giants along the offensive line.

Big Blue’s offensive line has been less than ideal for a long time and it’s evident the Giants will need to get better in that area if they plan to improve their offense as a whole.

Although many early mocks had the Giants selecting two offensive linemen to place alongside Andrew Thomas, more recent mock drafts have the Giants taking a defensive player at either pick No. 5 or No. 7. It also can’t be ruled out that the Giants may trade either or both of those first-round picks.

It’s hard to say how the first round will play out but it is clear the Giants are making plans for the second round should offensive tackle still be a need for Big Blue.

The Giants hosted Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith recently, per Matt Lombardo of GMENHQ.

New general manager Joe Schoen made it clear he wants to build through the draft but the Giants’ front office also knows it won’t be a quick fix on the offensive line. The previous regime tried to fix the line with band-aids, hypothetically speaking, and we know how that worked out.

Smith was a redshirt sophomore at Tulsa and has great upside. Although his game needs some work, the belief is that he can be a starter for years to come in just a few short years with some polishing.

The Giants need to find the right offensive linemen to team up with Andrew Thomas who made big strides in his sophomore season this past year. Protecting Daniel Jones and whoever the quarterback might be past 2022 should be the Giants’ priority in fixing the offense.

