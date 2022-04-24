17 Flattering Wrap Dresses That Will Make You Feel Incredible — Starting at Just $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

We all know that one of the most flattering pieces you can wear on earth is a wrap dress. That includes both true wrap dresses and faux wrap dresses. The surplice neckline, the cinched waist, the flow of the skirt — all-around perfection.

We find ways to wear wrap dresses all year long, whether casually or formally — but now is especially the time to start filling your closet up with new styles. Whether you're looking for something super affordable or something designer, we've got you. See (and shop) our 17 current faves below!

17 Flattering Wrap and Faux Wrap Dresses

Mini Wrap Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Ditsy florals, a ruffle hem and floaty sleeves? We're obviously in love with this Naggoo wrap dress — $32 at Amazon!

2. We Also Love: This superdown mini dress is wildly sophisticated with its long sleeves and satin fabric — $88 at Revolve!

3. We Can't Forget: Boho-chic babes can't get enough of this ZESICA dress , and it's easy to see why — starting at $25 at Amazon!

4. Solid Pick: This plum purple Lulus dress is sleek and simple yet still a showstopper — now marked down to $44 at Nordstrom!

5. Unique Find: This Angashion dress ' green and pink take on leopard print has Us absolutely obsessed — starting at $22 at Amazon!

Midi Wrap Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The sheer elegance of this Cutiefox sweater dress is unbelievable, especially with those side slits — $49 at Amazon!

7. We Also Love: This silky Wayf dress will leave you feeling anything but blue, but wow, that color — $158 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

8. We Can't Forget: Free up a hanger in your closet for another floral must-have, taking the form of this Wearella midi dress — now just $26 at Walmart!

9. Perfect Print: Sssstylish! This snakeskin Adrianna Papell dress can totally be dressed up or down — $50 at Amazon!

10. Splurge-Worthy: This drapey Callahan dress is the perfect mix of beauty and comfortable, and we'd love to see a bride wearing it at a beach wedding or engagement shoot — $188 at Revolve!

11. Summer Style: Lose the sleeves and go for a tank style with this Goodthreads faux wrap dress — now starting at $33 at Amazon!

Maxi Wrap Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a designer find that will blow everyone's mind? This dual-tone Farm Rio dress is our pick — $225 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

13. We Also Love: This silky champagne Miessal dress will be perfect for a more formal occasion with its high-low hem and tonal leopard print — starting at $22 at Amazon!

14. We Can't Forget: No wrap dress list is complete without Diane von Furstenberg. This DVF dress is so cute, and that silk jersey fabric is everything — $728 at DVF!

15. Getting Fancy: You'll immediately feel like royalty in this PRETTYGARDEN dress — $41 at Amazon!

16. On the Dot: The abstract dots flourishing all over this Fraiche by J maxi dress are all kinds of cute — $113 at Nordstrom!

17. A Work of Art: The paint-like print on this Locryz dress proves why it's such a hit with reviewers — $35 at Amazon!

