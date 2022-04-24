ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

17 Flattering Wrap Dresses That Will Make You Feel Incredible — Starting at Just $22

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

We all know that one of the most flattering pieces you can wear on earth is a wrap dress. That includes both true wrap dresses and faux wrap dresses. The surplice neckline, the cinched waist, the flow of the skirt — all-around perfection.

We find ways to wear wrap dresses all year long, whether casually or formally — but now is especially the time to start filling your closet up with new styles. Whether you're looking for something super affordable or something designer, we've got you. See (and shop) our 17 current faves below!

17 Flattering Wrap and Faux Wrap Dresses

Mini Wrap Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Ditsy florals, a ruffle hem and floaty sleeves? We're obviously in love with this Naggoo wrap dress $32 at Amazon!

2. We Also Love: This superdown mini dress is wildly sophisticated with its long sleeves and satin fabric — $88 at Revolve!

3. We Can't Forget: Boho-chic babes can't get enough of this ZESICA dress , and it's easy to see why — starting at $25 at Amazon!

4. Solid Pick: This plum purple Lulus dress is sleek and simple yet still a showstopper — now marked down to $44 at Nordstrom!

5. Unique Find: This Angashion dress ' green and pink take on leopard print has Us absolutely obsessed — starting at $22 at Amazon!

Midi Wrap Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The sheer elegance of this Cutiefox sweater dress is unbelievable, especially with those side slits — $49 at Amazon!

7. We Also Love: This silky Wayf dress will leave you feeling anything but blue, but wow, that color — $158 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

8. We Can't Forget: Free up a hanger in your closet for another floral must-have, taking the form of this Wearella midi dress — now just $26 at Walmart!

9. Perfect Print: Sssstylish! This snakeskin Adrianna Papell dress can totally be dressed up or down — $50 at Amazon!

10. Splurge-Worthy: This drapey Callahan dress is the perfect mix of beauty and comfortable, and we'd love to see a bride wearing it at a beach wedding or engagement shoot — $188 at Revolve!

11. Summer Style: Lose the sleeves and go for a tank style with this Goodthreads faux wrap dress — now starting at $33 at Amazon!

Maxi Wrap Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a designer find that will blow everyone's mind? This dual-tone Farm Rio dress is our pick — $225 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

13. We Also Love: This silky champagne Miessal dress will be perfect for a more formal occasion with its high-low hem and tonal leopard print — starting at $22 at Amazon!

14. We Can't Forget: No wrap dress list is complete without Diane von Furstenberg. This DVF dress is so cute, and that silk jersey fabric is everything — $728 at DVF!

15. Getting Fancy: You'll immediately feel like royalty in this PRETTYGARDEN dress $41 at Amazon!

16. On the Dot: The abstract dots flourishing all over this Fraiche by J maxi dress are all kinds of cute — $113 at Nordstrom!

17. A Work of Art: The paint-like print on this Locryz dress proves why it's such a hit with reviewers — $35 at Amazon!

Amazon Warehouse Is the Secret to Scoring Major Deals on Designer Finds

Read article

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Say They've Been on a 'Cleaning Binge' Since Getting This Under-$75 Steam Mop

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've noticed that your floors aren't feeling fully clean — no matter how often you run a mop over them — you're probably just in need of a more powerful tool. Consider nabbing a steam mop, like the Doker Steam Mop, which is currently under $75 at Amazon (that's a whopping 42 percent off!).
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Von Furstenberg
Person
Dvf
Us Weekly

Just Dropped! Your New Favorite Denim Shorts With a Booty-Flattering Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know that it can be hard finding a pair of perfectly-fitting jeans, but denim shorts might be even worse. They’re so cute, they’re timeless and they’re always in style for warmer weather, but finding a pair […]
APPAREL
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Relationship expert reveals why you should never view Instagram Story of someone you just started dating

A dating expert has revealed why it’s a bad idea to view the Instagram Stories of someone you’re romantically interested in.Lisa, @somymomsatherapist, is a family, marriage and trauma therapist who often shares videos on TikTok regarding topics like relationships, friendships, and mental health.In a recent clip, Lisa explained why it is “psychologically” important to avoid looking at a potential partner’s story on Instagram if you’re interested in them. According to the LMFT, by looking at someone’s stories during the “beginning stages” of dating, it may lead to “overthinking” about what they are doing with other people.“In the beginning stages, when...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dresses#Mini Dress#Sweater Dresses#Amazon#Solid Pick#Nordstrom
TIME

Going Gray in the Pandemic Made Me Feel Younger Than Ever

In the spring of 2020, I wrote an essay for TIME, “ My Hair is Going Gray During the Pandemic. Here’s Why I May Never Color It Again .” Publicly, I contemplated making the break from decades of dying my hair. I acknowledged that my exploration might have seemed trivial at a time when life and death decisions were being made. Still for me, it was a pivotal decision tied up in my professional identity and society’s expectations. I ended the essay with a series of questions including, “Will I see this change through or run back to the beauty shop the minute this virus is in the rearview mirror?”
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Blissfeel: The lululemon Running Shoe You’ve Always Wanted Is Here

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. lululemon has been our go-to for activewear and athleisure styles for years and years. Sports bras, leggings, even dresses — but what about shoes? We love a full-on lululemon outfit, but when it comes to footwear, we’ve always […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

The 11 Best Leggings With Pockets — Starting at Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If it were up to Us, we would live in leggings. These athletic pants are soft and slimming at the same time! Bonus points for moisture-wicking properties, compression and high-waisted tummy control. But when we wear leggings on […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

126K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy