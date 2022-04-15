These Massachusetts Zip Codes Rank Among State's Most Expensive, New Report Says

A new report has ranked the 50 zip codes in Massachusetts with the most expensive homes.

Stacker.com shared a ranking on Tuesday, April 5, of the most expensive zip codes in Massachusetts based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all residences as of February of 2021

The most expensive zip code on the list was 02199 in Boston, with a typical home value of $4,267,503, which is 787.1 percent above the typical value in Massachusetts, according to the report.

The Nantucket zip code 02554 was ranked second most expensive on the list due to its typical home value of $1,756,766.

Another Nantucket zip code, 02564, was ranked third, and 02468 in Newton was ranked fourth most expensive.

Read the full ranking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.