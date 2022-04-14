ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio Nabbed For Attempted Murder In Western Mass

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Three Western Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

The Hampden County incident took place in Holyoke around 10:10 p.m., Monday, March 21, with arrests taking place on Friday, April 8.

Officer Matt Goulding was operating a marked cruiser on Cabot Street when he heard what he believed to be a gunshot, said Capt. Matthew F. Moriarty, of the Holyoke Police.

The officer advised dispatch of possible shots fired and headed for the area he believed the shots came from. As he was driving a man staggered into the roadway and collapsed, Moriarty said.

Goulding called for an ambulance and went to the victim who had been shot in the face and was bleeding profusely from his wound, the captain said.

The victim was able to give the officer a possible suspect and Goulding directed other officers to an area the suspect was believed to be, Moriarty said.

Goulding returned to the victim and was assisted by two other officers in providing life-saving measures until he could be transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Omar Aristy, age 39, of Holyoke, was shortly arrested due to the description provided by Goulding, Moriarty said.

An investigation found that two other suspects were involved and warrants were issued for father and son duo Luis Santiago, age 50, and Kevin Santiago, age 26, both of Holyoke, he added.

Both were arrested without incident on Friday, April 8 with help from the Massachusetts State Police, Moriarty said.

Aristy was charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID
  • Resisting arrest
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 ft of a building
  • Possession of a firearm during a felony
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • A&B with a dangerous weapon

Both Santiago's were charged with being an accessory before the fact.

