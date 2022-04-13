FGE clarifies dispute not disappearance of Monterrey family in Playa del Carmen
By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
2 days ago
Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — The FGE has clarified that media reports of a family from Monterrey disappearing in Playa del Carmen are false. On Tuesday, the State Attorney General posted “the report of the...
*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
Police officer Julio Esparza left his station in the city of Fresnillo, Zacatecas at the end of his night shift on an evening in mid-March. Like every other day, he left his gun in his locker and was still wearing his uniform when he jumped into his pickup to head home. His girlfriend, who was not a police officer, rode with him that night.
An alleged emissary for Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s former righthand man has been captured in Colombia and is now awaiting to be extradited to the United States after an unsuccessful attempt to bribe cops. Brian Olguin was taken into custody after authorities raided the apartment...
The Mexican government signed a decree declaring the area where the Texcoco International Airport was being built until 2019 a protected national park, effectively blocking any possible attempt to restart its construction in the future. Texcoco - from a lake to an airport to a lake. On Monday, the Mexican...
The head of a Mexican drug cartel known as "El Huevo," or The Egg, has been indicted on federal drug and gun trafficking charges following his arrest that set off a round of attacks that closed U.S. border crossings and an American consulate on the border near Texas. The indictment...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is inaugurating one of his hallmark building projects on Monday, a new Mexico City airport that reflects the contrasts and contradictions of his administration. There is government austerity — his main campaign promise is fully on display...
Twenty people were shot and killed in central Mexico on Sunday, the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) said in a statement. Authorities were called to the scene at around 10:30 pm following reports of an attack on a venue often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state.
The bodies of five men and one woman were found dumped on a roadside in Mexico's north-central state of Zacatecas, prosecutors said Tuesday. State prosecutors said the bodies were found in the rural township of Pinos. They did not provide a cause of death or possible motive in the killings.
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala's migration institute said on Tuesday it found two boats transporting 50 Cuban migrants and two Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States illegally by sea. The boats were discovered on Monday night by the National Defense Navy in the area of Rio Dulce, a...
TIJUANA, Baja California — The U.S. State Department is warning Americans to reconsider their travel to Baja California and other states due to rising incidents of violent crime and kidnapping. The State Department says the Baja California advisory includes Tijuana, Ensenada as well as other locations that are a...
