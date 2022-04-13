ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested

By FREIDA FRISARO, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” Odette Lysse Joassaint told...

City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
#Police#Domestic Violence#Haiti#911#Ap#The Associated Press
NewsBreak
