Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
By FREIDA FRISARO, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
14news.com
2 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami have arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two young children after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” Odette Lysse Joassaint told...
