Jahan Dotson is one of those wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class who plays a lot bigger than he's listed and what he actually measured in at the NFL Combine -- both from a height and weight standpoint. And when you throw on his game film at Penn State, you are in some ways reminded of former Penn State turned NFL star Allen Robinson. Like Robinson, Dotson boasts three key NFL-caliber traits -- separation skills underneath via route running, elite body control to adjust to off-target throws and the ability to high-point the football in contested-catch situations. The more you watch Dotson, the more you see him making plays using all three of these traits -- and it's easy to like him.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO