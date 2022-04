We all remember the tornado a couple of weeks ago that left some of our establishments and homes damaged and family members stunned and anxious. There was no way for us to predict that that tornado was going to cause so much havoc and chaos that quickly. Riley Leon, who is a 16-year-old child, was driving on his way home from a job interview and was suddenly caught in the storm. His truck was lifted from the ground and thrown around like a toy. I cannot imagine what was going through that young man’s mind flipping and tossing in the belly of an actual tornado.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO