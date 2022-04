LIVONIA. Mich. — Kindergarten is supposed to be a happy time for students. Not time for happy hour. Parents at a Michigan school are expressing concern after they said a kindergarten student brought a ready-to-drink bottle of Jose Cuervo margarita mix to school, WJBK-TV reported. According to the parents, several of the students took sips of the mixed drink, including their daughters.

