ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Wyoming Military Children Honored Through April

By Eve Hamilton
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wyoming National Guard and the University of Wyoming Extension are joining forces to honor military children this month through activities and events. Dawn Sanchez, the UW Extension 4-H/youth educator in Laramie County, stated:. "Military children and families deserve recognition and appreciation for their selfless service. April is a...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Red Cross to Honor Wyoming Hunting Organization Giving Back to Veterans

A group of Wyoming veteran hunters can pat themselves on the back after the Red Cross honored them for their efforts in helping disabled veterans. The organization will give Hunting with Heroes members Dan Currah and Colton Sasser the 2022 Services to the Armed Forces Hero of the Year award at the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Ukrainian Student Seeking to Spread Awareness in Wyoming

A Ukrainian exchange student at the University of Wyoming, Anastasiia Pereverten, is working diligently to educate the UW and Wyoming communities on the war that is occurring in her home county, leading to help organize events to raise awareness. This week denotes the nearly 50-day mark of Russia invading Ukraine,...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Train Show, U.P. Society Historical Convention Coming To Cheyenne

Train buffs may want to mark their calendars for railroad-related events that are slated for Cheyenne in mid-May as part of Cheyenne Railroad Heritage Days. The Sherman Hill Train Show, presented by the Sherman Hill Model Train Club, is coming to the Archer Complex on May 14-15. The hours on Saturday, May 14 will be 9-5, and it will run from 10-4 on May 15. Admission is $10 for adults, and kids under 12 get in free.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
Laramie County, WY
Society
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Uw Extension#Anb#Bank Leadership Center
K2 Radio

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

11 Attorneys Suspended By Wyoming Supreme Court

11 lawyers have been suspended from practicing law in Wyoming by the Wyoming Supreme Court, according to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar. According to the release, the lawyers were suspended for failing to comply with Rule 4 of the rules of the Wyoming State Board of Continuing Legal Education.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Public Being Asked To Watch For Missing Rock Springs Man

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a 34-year-old missing Rock Springs man, according to a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website dealing with people reported missing in the Cowboy State. The DCI Wyoming Missing Persons website describes Shane Robert Niederer as follows:. Shane Robert Niederer,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KGAB AM 650

Information Sought On Cheyenne Teen Missing Since February

Local and state authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy who has been missing since February. That's according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation "Wyoming Missing Persons" website. According to the post, Jayce Chance Schriefer was last seen in Cheyenne on February 3....
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie Students Learn About Psychology Research

The UW Top Tier Science Initiative recently visited the psychology classes in the Albany county school district. A crew from the university came to share information about their research on several projects currently in development at the Initiative. The UW Top Tier Science Initiative is dedicated to improving Wyoming's future by developing a pioneering, diverse skillset in its students.
ROCK 96.7

WATCH: A Large Wyoming Bison Has An Itch That Needs Taken Care Of

Having thumbs is a huge deal, think of all the things you're able to do just because you have them. Unfortunately for animals like bison, they don't have thumbs and can't do any of the listed, especially holding a back scratcher. If bison could use a back scratcher when they get an itch, life would be so much easier and more pleasant.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy