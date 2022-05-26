Indy 500 qualifying, lineup, results, and all-time winners
Outside of who wins the annual race in May, the Indy 500 qualifying and lineup are some of the most important details during the week-long racing celebration from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway .
As we get closer to the drop of the legendary green flag on May 29, this space will keep you up to date with the latest race qualifying info, lineups, and a cornucopia of other historical facts ahead of the 2022 Indy 500.
Related: Indy 500 FAQ – Everything you need to know about the legendary race
Indy 500 qualifying results
Qualifying for this year’s race will happen on Saturday, May 28. The random draw to set up the order for qualifying will happen the night before. We will keep you updated on draws, and final qualifying numbers when they become available.
Indy 500 pole results 2022:
The legendary Scott Dixon posted the fastest Indy 500 pole run in history on Sunday with an average of 234.046 miles per hour. His average broke Scott Brayton’s pole-winning record of 233.718 miles-per-hour, set back in 1996. For the fifth time in his career, Dixon will lead the green come May 28.Also Read:
Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Date, TV, track info and everything you need to know
2022 Indy 500 lineup
The lineup for the majority of the 35 drivers in this year’s 500 race is set after qualifying runs on May 21. However, the grid layouts for the participants in the race will be determined the day before the contest that goes down on Sunday, May 29.
|Pos ition
|Car Number
|Driver
|1
|9
|Scott Dixon
|2
|10
|Alex Palou
|3
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|4
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|5
|8
|Marcus Ericcson
|6
|1
|Tony Kanaan
|7
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|8
|7
|Felix Rose
|9
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|10
|51
|Takuma Sato
|11
|12
|Will Power
|12
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|13
|18
|David Malukas
|14
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|15
|23
|Santino Ferrucci
|16
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|17
|11
|JR Hildebrand
|18
|20
|Conor Daly
|19
|77
|Callum Ilott
|20
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|21
|15
|Graham Rahal
|22
|24
|Sage Karam
|23
|98
|Marco Andretti
|24
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|25
|26
|Colton Herta
|26
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|27
|27
|Helio Castroneves
|28
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|29
|4
|Dalton Kellett
|30
|6
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|31
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|32
|45
|Jack Harvey
|33
|25
|Stefan Wilson
Starting grid for Indy 500:
- COMING SOON
Indy 500 part of ‘greatest day in motorsports’ trio of races
On the same day as this year’s 500, there will also be major races from the other two motorsport circuits in the world. At the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nascar will be running their annual Coca Cola 600 race, while in the beautiful city of Monte Carlo, Formula One presents the Monaco Grand Prix. It is a rarity to have three major racing events in one day, and it is why it’s such a special occasion for auto racing enthusiasts.
How many four-time Indy 500 winners have there been?
The 500 is one of the most prestigious races among all competitive driving sports. It has become more than just a staple on the American sports event on the calendar, it is a globally recognized happening that features drivers from around the world. Oddly enough, four men have won the race four times each. In 2021, Helio Castroneves made it an elite quartet with J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears.Also Read:
5 best Coca Cola 600 races in NASCAR history
Indy 500 winners since 2000
- Helio Castroneves – 2:37:19.3846 (2021)
- Takuma Sato – 3:10.05.0880
- Simon Pagenaud – 2:50:39.2797
- Will Power – 2:59:42.6365
- Takuma Sato – 3:13:03.3584
- Alexander Rossi – 3:00:02.0872
- Juan Pablo Montoya – 3:05:56.5286
- Ryan Hunter-Reay – 2:40:48.2305
- Tony Kanaan – 2:40:03.4181
- Dario Franchitti – 2:58:51.2532
- Dan Wheldon – 2:56:11.7267
- Dario Franchitti – 3:05:37.0131
- Helio Castroneves – 3:19:34.6427
- Scott Dixon – 3:28:57.6792
- Dario Franchitti – 2:44:03.5608
- Sam Hornish, Jr. – 3:10:58.7590
- Dan Wheldon – 3:10:21.0769
- Buddy Rice – 3:14:55.2395
- Gil de Ferran – 3:11:56.989
- Helio Castroneves – 3:00:10.871
- Helio Castroneves – 3:31:54.180
- Juan Pablo Montoya – 2:58:59.431 (2000)
Indy 500 winners from the past
Foyt, Unser, Mears, and Castroneves are like the Mount Rushmore of the Indy 500 race. However, the race dates back to 1911 and will see its 106th edition in 2022. There have been over 100 winners and many drivers who have done special things in this historic racing tradition.
- Fastest win time: Arie Luyendyk, 2hr, 41min, 18 seconds in 1990
- Consecutive winners: 5 drivers have won the race in consecutive years
- Oldest winner: Al Unser, 47-year and 360 days
- Multi-time winners: 20 drives have won the race more than once
- Rookie winners: 10 racers have won the Indy 500 in their first attempt
- Youngest winner: Troy Ruttman, 22-years and 88 days
- First female participant: Janet Guthrie in 1977
2022 Belmont Stakes horses, top odds, and predictions
How many times has the Indy 500 pole winner won the race?
Sitting in the pole position the day before the race is a distinguished honor to have each year. Those drivers start off the race in the first and oftentimes are considered the favorite to win the whole thing. During the race’s estimable history, 20 drivers who sat in the pole position would go on to become 500 champions. It is the winningest starting position in race history.
Why do Indy 500 winners drink milk?
The race winner gulping down a big bottle of the finest milk in Indianapolis is a race track tradition that dates back to 1936. Legend has it that Louis Meyer drank some in victory lane following his win because his mother supposedly said it would refresh him on a hot day. That is surely counter to fans of the film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy , who are well aware that milk is a “bad choice” on a hot day.
How much do Indy 500 winners make?
The payout to the 500 winners is never a set amount. However, over the last decade, the race champions earn somewhere in the range of $2.5 million.
More must-reads:
Comments / 0