Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 qualifying, lineup, results, and all-time winners

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Outside of who wins the annual race in May, the Indy 500 qualifying and lineup are some of the most important details during the week-long racing celebration from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway .

As we get closer to the drop of the legendary green flag on May 29, this space will keep you up to date with the latest race qualifying info, lineups, and a cornucopia of other historical facts ahead of the 2022 Indy 500.

Indy 500 qualifying results

Credit: USA Today Network

Qualifying for this year’s race will happen on Saturday, May 28. The random draw to set up the order for qualifying will happen the night before. We will keep you updated on draws, and final qualifying numbers when they become available.

Indy 500 pole results 2022:

The legendary Scott Dixon posted the fastest Indy 500 pole run in history on Sunday with an average of 234.046 miles per hour. His average broke Scott Brayton’s pole-winning record of 233.718 miles-per-hour, set back in 1996. For the fifth time in his career, Dixon will lead the green come May 28.

2022 Indy 500 lineup

The lineup for the majority of the 35 drivers in this year’s 500 race is set after qualifying runs on May 21. However, the grid layouts for the participants in the race will be determined the day before the contest that goes down on Sunday, May 29.

Pos ition Car Number Driver
1 9 Scott Dixon
2 10 Alex Palou
3 21 Rinus VeeKay
4 33 Ed Carpenter
5 8 Marcus Ericcson
6 1 Tony Kanaan
7 5 Pato O’Ward
8 7 Felix Rose
9 28 Romain Grosjean
10 51 Takuma Sato
11 12 Will Power
12 48 Jimmie Johnson
13 18 David Malukas
14 2 Josef Newgarden
15 23 Santino Ferrucci
16 60 Simon Pagenaud
17 11 JR Hildebrand
18 20 Conor Daly
19 77 Callum Ilott
20 27 Alexander Rossi
21 15 Graham Rahal
22 24 Sage Karam
23 98 Marco Andretti
24 29 Devlin DeFrancesco
25 26 Colton Herta
26 3 Scott McLaughlin
27 27 Helio Castroneves
28 14 Kyle Kirkwood
29 4 Dalton Kellett
30 6 Juan Pablo Montoya
31 30 Christian Lundgaard
32 45 Jack Harvey
33 25 Stefan Wilson

Starting grid for Indy 500:

  • COMING SOON

Indy 500 part of ‘greatest day in motorsports’ trio of races

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

On the same day as this year’s 500, there will also be major races from the other two motorsport circuits in the world. At the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nascar will be running their annual Coca Cola 600 race, while in the beautiful city of Monte Carlo, Formula One presents the Monaco Grand Prix. It is a rarity to have three major racing events in one day, and it is why it’s such a special occasion for auto racing enthusiasts.

How many four-time Indy 500 winners have there been?

Credit: USA Today Network

The 500 is one of the most prestigious races among all competitive driving sports. It has become more than just a staple on the American sports event on the calendar, it is a globally recognized happening that features drivers from around the world. Oddly enough, four men have won the race four times each. In 2021, Helio Castroneves made it an elite quartet with J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears.

Indy 500 winners since 2000

  • Helio Castroneves – 2:37:19.3846 (2021)
  • Takuma Sato – 3:10.05.0880
  • Simon Pagenaud – 2:50:39.2797
  • Will Power – 2:59:42.6365
  • Takuma Sato – 3:13:03.3584
  • Alexander Rossi – 3:00:02.0872
  • Juan Pablo Montoya – 3:05:56.5286
  • Ryan Hunter-Reay – 2:40:48.2305
  • Tony Kanaan – 2:40:03.4181
  • Dario Franchitti – 2:58:51.2532
  • Dan Wheldon – 2:56:11.7267
  • Dario Franchitti – 3:05:37.0131
  • Helio Castroneves – 3:19:34.6427
  • Scott Dixon – 3:28:57.6792
  • Dario Franchitti – 2:44:03.5608
  • Sam Hornish, Jr. – 3:10:58.7590
  • Dan Wheldon – 3:10:21.0769
  • Buddy Rice – 3:14:55.2395
  • Gil de Ferran – 3:11:56.989
  • Helio Castroneves – 3:00:10.871
  • Helio Castroneves – 3:31:54.180
  • Juan Pablo Montoya – 2:58:59.431 (2000)

Indy 500 winners from the past

Credit: USA Today Network

Foyt, Unser, Mears, and Castroneves are like the Mount Rushmore of the Indy 500 race. However, the race dates back to 1911 and will see its 106th edition in 2022. There have been over 100 winners and many drivers who have done special things in this historic racing tradition.

  • Fastest win time: Arie Luyendyk, 2hr, 41min, 18 seconds in 1990
  • Consecutive winners: 5 drivers have won the race in consecutive years
  • Oldest winner: Al Unser, 47-year and 360 days
  • Multi-time winners: 20 drives have won the race more than once
  • Rookie winners: 10 racers have won the Indy 500 in their first attempt
  • Youngest winner: Troy Ruttman, 22-years and 88 days
  • First female participant: Janet Guthrie in 1977
How many times has the Indy 500 pole winner won the race?

Sitting in the pole position the day before the race is a distinguished honor to have each year. Those drivers start off the race in the first and oftentimes are considered the favorite to win the whole thing. During the race’s estimable history, 20 drivers who sat in the pole position would go on to become 500 champions. It is the winningest starting position in race history.

Why do Indy 500 winners drink milk?

Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar

The race winner gulping down a big bottle of the finest milk in Indianapolis is a race track tradition that dates back to 1936. Legend has it that Louis Meyer drank some in victory lane following his win because his mother supposedly said it would refresh him on a hot day. That is surely counter to fans of the film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy , who are well aware that milk is a “bad choice” on a hot day.

How much do Indy 500 winners make?

Credit: USA Today Network

The payout to the 500 winners is never a set amount. However, over the last decade, the race champions earn somewhere in the range of $2.5 million.

CBS Sports

NASCAR at Charlotte 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Model lists surprising Coca-Cola 600 picks, predictions

The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and it's the biggest endurance test on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The race was first run in 1960 and it's been held under the lights since 1993 to avoid running at the same time as the Indianapolis 500 and finishing in the sweltering North Carolina heat. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will be the only two drivers in this year's Coca-Cola 600 field with multiple wins in the event, and the two veterans could both use a win this weekend. The 2022 NASCAR Charlotte green flag drops at 6 p.m. ET on Fox (stream now on FuboTV).
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

IndyCar odds: How to bet Indy 500, pre-race lines

Helio Castroneves stunned the motor sports world by winning the Indianapolis 500 last year, his first victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's greatest race since 2009. Castroneves was a +3300 long shot (bet $10 to win $340) last season, and is at the same odds as of Wednesday for this year's Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mecum Indy Highlights: Dodge Hemi Daytona Sets Record!

If you think about it, Mecum's 2021 Indy auction was already a miracle as it was at the trailing end of the Great Pause. It was a mystery just what numbers it would bring, but it achieved $107 million by the time the final gavel banged down. 2022's Indy auction would have had a lot to live up to, especially since it marked a celebration of the 35 years Mecum has auctioned in Indianapolis and Dana Mecum's Original Spring Classic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
