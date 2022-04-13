ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Free waste drop off week starts Saturday

By News Staff
 2 days ago

Drop off and paper shredding for Atascadero customers hosted by Waste Management

– The City of Atascadero has announced that Waste Management will be offering a week-long free drop-off and paper shredding opportunity for Atascadero customers. This event is designed to make it easy for residents to dispose of extra waste at no cost.

This free event is open to Atascadero Waste Management customers only. Voucher required. Proof of address is required with a matching billing notice. Drop off location is the Chicago Grade Landfill, located at 2290 Homestead Road in Templeton.

Dates:

• April 16-23, 2022 – Drop off Week 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.;

• April 18-22, 2022 – Paper Shredding at AWA Customer Service Center 8740 Pueblo Avenue, Suite B, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Residents can request a voucher for the event by contacting Waste Management at (805) 466-3636 or by visiting the local office at 8740 Pueblo Ave. Ste. B, in Atascadero. No trailers will be accepted.

Accepted items:

• Household waste, including sofas, small household appliances, loose items need to be bagged

• Green waste

• Scrap metal (must be separated)

• Hazardous Waste (only accepted on Saturdays between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Non-Acceptable items:

• Commercial construction or landscaping debris or landscaping companies

• Universal waste

For more information, contact Waste Management at (805) 466-3636.

