ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After another chilly spell of weather we finally were able to enjoy a warm Sunday, with temperatures reaching the 60s across the board. It’s the first 60° in April’s first ten days, but far from the last one we’ll see. Each of the next three days are to reach the 60s, and 70s remain a good bet on at least one occasion. As is often the case this time of year, though, the warmth isn’t to come without a price.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO