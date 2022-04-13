Brewers Association announces its inaugural Mentor of Year Award recipients

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana (BBBSNEI) is proud to announce its two winning nominations for the networks’ State Big of the Year awards. The two winning volunteers are Terry Milton for his match with his Little Brother Carson, and Wanda Tiltges for her match with Little Sister Zandra. Both volunteers are from Kosciusko County. Both Terry and Wanda were recognized for their volunteer efforts at the local level, after being voted on by a panel of judges throughout the service-area of BBBSNEI. From there, the two nominees went on to the state level to be voted on by another panel up against volunteers from other Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies throughout the state. They will continue to the national level and potentially be recognized as National Bigs of the Year, heading up with other States’ nominees. Should they be named Bigs of the Year on the national level, their stories will be shared at the Big Brothers Big Sisters National Conference.

INDIANA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO