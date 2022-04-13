ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Brewers Association announces its inaugural Mentor of Year Award recipients

By Pretty Much a Press Release
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers Association (BA), the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American craft brewers, announced the recipients of its inaugural Mentor of the Year Award: Annette May and Ramon Tamayo. “Through the larger mentorship program and our wonderful volunteer mentors, we’re moving the needle in the craft...

www.craftbrewingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Waynedale News

BBBS Announces Awards To Two State “Bigs Of The Year”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana (BBBSNEI) is proud to announce its two winning nominations for the networks’ State Big of the Year awards. The two winning volunteers are Terry Milton for his match with his Little Brother Carson, and Wanda Tiltges for her match with Little Sister Zandra. Both volunteers are from Kosciusko County. Both Terry and Wanda were recognized for their volunteer efforts at the local level, after being voted on by a panel of judges throughout the service-area of BBBSNEI. From there, the two nominees went on to the state level to be voted on by another panel up against volunteers from other Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies throughout the state. They will continue to the national level and potentially be recognized as National Bigs of the Year, heading up with other States’ nominees. Should they be named Bigs of the Year on the national level, their stories will be shared at the Big Brothers Big Sisters National Conference.
INDIANA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Hotsinpiller Scholarship Recipients Announced

The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded three new scholarships. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department at the time of his passing. Derek followed in his father’s footsteps, entering law enforcement, and serving as a Deputy United States Marshal. He was fatally wounded while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy