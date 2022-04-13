Flood Advisory issued for Mayes, Muskogee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Lafayette; Marshall; Tippah; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lafayette, northwestern Union, southeastern Marshall, southwestern Tippah and southeastern Benton Counties through 700 PM CDT At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or near Holly Springs National Forest, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, New Albany, Ripley, Holly Springs National Forest, Blue Mountain, Cambridge, Keownville, Etta, Springdale, Burgess, Bethlehem, Denmark, Pinedale, Hickory Flat, Myrtle, Dumas, Taylor, Shari, Keel and Poolville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
