Flood Advisory issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON...NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Cherokee Village, moving east at 50 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado and very large hail. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Highland in Sharp County... Mammoth Spring Hardy... Imboden Ravenden... Ravenden Springs Ballard... Annieville Mammoth Spring State Park... Smithville Williford... Agnos Armstrong... Heart Moko... Fryatt TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...4.00 IN

