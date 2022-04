Up until now, Apple’s interpretation of MagSafe meant ‘modularity’. With Moment’s Strap Anywhere mount, the MagSafe also means ‘hands-free’. Designed to let you secure your iPhone to any handle, pipe, railing, bar, or even your wrist, the Strap Anywhere uses Apple’s MagSafe feature to secure your iPhone so your hands are unencumbered. The idea, Moment’s team says, was to allow users to attach their iPhones to indoor fitness equipment like a Peloton bike, squat rack, treadmill, elliptical, etc. The strap’s silicone construction provides a friction-grip, and is even sturdy enough to double as a stand for your iPhone, letting you prop it up at an angle on your desk or yoga mat.

