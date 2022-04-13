Here's every Bears draft pick in the last 10 years
The 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner, and new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will look to make his first draft class an impactful one.
But it won’t be easy as Chicago has just six draft picks, including none in the first round, with an abundance of needs. Although they do have three selections in the top 71.
There are currently 19 former draft picks still on the roster — with 15 of those coming between 2019-21. Linebacker Roquan Smith (2018), safety Eddie Jackson (2017), offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (2016), safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (2016) are the others.
Get ready for a trip down memory lane with every Bears draft pick dating back to 2012.
