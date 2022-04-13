ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Here's every Bears draft pick in the last 10 years

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPIhd_0f7zdZeb00

The 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner, and new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will look to make his first draft class an impactful one.

But it won’t be easy as Chicago has just six draft picks, including none in the first round, with an abundance of needs. Although they do have three selections in the top 71.

There are currently 19 former draft picks still on the roster — with 15 of those coming between 2019-21. Linebacker Roquan Smith (2018), safety Eddie Jackson (2017), offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (2016), safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (2016) are the others.

Get ready for a trip down memory lane with every Bears draft pick dating back to 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxNjD_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Aaron Gash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfXu3_0f7zdZeb00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJPRC_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaN0R_0f7zdZeb00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfwiB_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Wade Payne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOdAc_0f7zdZeb00
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1cjK_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/David Banks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gzjkq_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc9wS_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJaQC_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111Rey_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CrCT_0f7zdZeb00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4ItV_0f7zdZeb00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ysyq_0f7zdZeb00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNf0O_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Brett Duke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OpuL_0f7zdZeb00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUeYt_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLsmD_0f7zdZeb00
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtdK7_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mi575_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIsLc_0f7zdZeb00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXZPr_0f7zdZeb00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByC7t_0f7zdZeb00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMv56_0f7zdZeb00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U33Lr_0f7zdZeb00
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jWot_0f7zdZeb00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3n3w_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Brett Duke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoTwF_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Jim Mone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyvZo_0f7zdZeb00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVQbW_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Jose Juarez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Na4Xr_0f7zdZeb00
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cW3LO_0f7zdZeb00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clp5L_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DB9jp_0f7zdZeb00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzEHl_0f7zdZeb00
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMM43_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEytP_0f7zdZeb00
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szVs8_0f7zdZeb00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m00Nh_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDU5j_0f7zdZeb00
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgOug_0f7zdZeb00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unbAT_0f7zdZeb00
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgVe7_0f7zdZeb00
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNuJN_0f7zdZeb00
Mike McGinnis/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtoR5_0f7zdZeb00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4xpv_0f7zdZeb00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjeIe_0f7zdZeb00
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXyLR_0f7zdZeb00
Brian Kersey/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFcEY_0f7zdZeb00
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0962jh_0f7zdZeb00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIiLe_0f7zdZeb00
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xV3I5_0f7zdZeb00
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFCol_0f7zdZeb00
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVdcn_0f7zdZeb00
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHUW6_0f7zdZeb00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRXLG_0f7zdZeb00
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgN8Q_0f7zdZeb00
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTETz_0f7zdZeb00
Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koW2V_0f7zdZeb00
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05F3A6_0f7zdZeb00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJsr9_0f7zdZeb00
Mike McGinnis/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lB4q3_0f7zdZeb00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngIP3_0f7zdZeb00
Brian Kersey/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9WOY_0f7zdZeb00
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMZQg_0f7zdZeb00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPROE_0f7zdZeb00
Eric P. Mull-USPRESSWIRE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Draft Picks#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Kingsley Enagbare scouting report

A long, lean, and fierce pass rusher, South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare will hope to bring that same intensity and upside with him as he enters the 2022 NFL draft. Here is everything you need to know about the Gamecocks’ stout edge defender:. Vitals. Height: 6-4 Weight: 265. Class:...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pros and cons of Colts selecting TE with their first pick

We are now less than two weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft and finding out which latest crop of young talent will be starting their career with the Indianapolis Colts. General manager Chris Ballard has addressed depth concerns at the safety position while signing veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore over the last week which is twiddling down the positions of concern on the roster.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After breakout performance in Alamo Bowl, Dont’e Thornton looks to step into Ducks’ WR1 role

Following the 2021 Oregon football season, the Ducks are being asked to replace 85 receptions, 1,262 yards, and 7 touchdowns from the wide receiver room. With the loss of Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson, Jaylon Redd, and Mycah Pittman, Oregon is now left with a relatively young WR depth chart that consists of multiple underclassmen, and only one player — UCLA transfer Chase Cota — with more than two seasons of collegiate experience. During spring practice thus far, we’ve been looking for which players are going to take a step up and potentially lead the room, both with their voice and with increased...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy