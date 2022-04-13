Bears 2022 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at linebacker?

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season that ushered in the start of a new era with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The hope is this Ryan-Matt duo will be able to guide the Bears back to relevance.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, Poles still has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back remain huge concerns.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 NFL draft. It’s time to look at the linebackers, which is a concern heading into the draft.

Who's on the roster?

Roquan Smith

Nicholas Morrow

Caleb Johnson

Noah Dawkins

Joe Thomas

Matthew Adams

Roquan Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where the expectation is he’ll be signed to a well-deserved contract extension. Smith has been one of the league’s best linebackers, and he figures to serve as the WILL linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense. The Bears signed Nicholas Morrow in free agency, where the expectation is he could serve as the SAM linebacker. That would leave the MIKE linebacker up for grabs. (Perhaps it could be Anthony Hitchens, who recently met with the Bears.) Chicago has some depth pieces in Caleb Johnson, Noah Dawkins, Joe Thomas and Matthew Adams.

Who departed this offseason?

Danny Trevathan

Alec Ogletree

Christian Jones

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

The Bears lost one starting linebacker in Alec Ogletree this offseason, who remains on the free agent market. While Ogletree was a nice short-term answer at linebacker, he wasn’t the future. So it wasn’t a surprise to see him walk. Poles also parted ways with Danny Trevathan, who had one year left on his contract. Trevathan had struggled with staying healthy and even lost his starting job when he was able to be on the field. The Bears also lost two depth options in Christian Jones and Joel Iyiegbuniwe.

Positional need: High

With the Bears transitioning to a 4-3 base defense, there’s an even greater importance at the linebacker position. Now, Chicago has two starting positions to fill alongside Smith. Morrow figures to serve as one of those starters, but there’s still another starting role up for grabs. The Bears recently hosted free agent linebacker Anthony Hitchens for a visit. He’s someone who could be the short-term answer at linebacker. It’s also a position that should be addressed in the draft.

Top draft prospects

The Bears are in need of another starter at linebacker, and there are some intriguing options in the draft. The linebacker class is led by Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Utah’s Devin Lloyd, but there are other options that could be available for Chicago come Day 2.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Christian Harris, Alabama

While Dean and Lloyd will be far out of reach for the Bears, others like Asamoah, Chenal and Harris could be in play when the second round rolls around.

