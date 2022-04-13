ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Alarm bells but little action as Horn of Africa faces unprecedented drought

By Obi Anyadike
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Already struggling after three seasons of failed rains, farmers and pastoralists in the Horn of Africa are facing an unprecedented fourth drought – a catastrophe that will tip more than 20 million people into extreme hunger and, for some, possibly starvation. Rains were supposed to begin falling across...

