CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bob Chinn, the namesake of the iconic crab house in Wheeling, has died. The restaurant, at 393 S. Milwaukee Ave. in Wheeling, announced Chinn's death on Facebook on Friday evening. "To know him was to love him and he was known by so many. His larger-than-life personality and famous tastebuds gave us 99 fantastic years of excitement, innovation, and countless smiles," the restaurant's post read. "Everyone who has walked through the doors of his eponymous restaurant has been a part of this incredible journey and we'd like to thank you all." According to a biography...

WHEELING, IL ・ 56 MINUTES AGO