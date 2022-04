Over the past few years, there has been a surge of podcasts created for and by music lovers. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of podcasting has exploded, allowing almost anyone to easily share their thoughts or discoveries with listeners. Podcasts serve as a new platform for artists to share their stories and music with fans. There are an array of incredible podcast series that give listeners new context to old favorites, introduce lesser-known artists to a new audience, and allow singer-songwriters to share open and honest conversations in a brand new way.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO