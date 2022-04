BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension and USDA Agricultural Research Service will host a free, two-hour workshop, “Grasshopper Outbreaks and Management Options in 2022,” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29. The event will be held in-person at the Richland County MSU Extension conference room in Sidney and will also be viewable online.

